Kane understands ‘everything is about winning’ with Mourinho

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane says he is developing a good understanding with Jose Mourinho and has backed the team to adapt to the manager’s style for next season.

Mourinho took charge after Mauricio Pochettino was sacked in November and Kane, who recovered from a hamstring tendon issue during the three-month Covid-19 shutdown, said winning was all that mattered to the Portuguese.

“They’re definitely two different styles of manager but it’s been great,” Kane told BT Sport.

“We’ve had a long period where I was out injured … having to watch the team from the sidelines and we’ve had time to get to know each other.

“We’ve built up a good relationship and we talk often. Everything is about winning and he’s made that clear.”

Eighth-placed Tottenham face Newcastle United later on Wednesday and still have a chance of grabbing a place in the Europa League.

“It would be a real shame if a club like us – especially with the past five or six years we’ve had – to not be playing in Europe. It would be a huge disappointment,” Kane added.



