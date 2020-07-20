Renault lodge second protest against Racing Point’s ‘pink Mercedes’

BUDAPEST: Renault lodged an official protest against the originality and validity of the ‘pink Mercedes’ Racing Point cars again after Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

The French team made a similar protest following the previous weekend’s Styrian Grand Prix.

Renault confirmed its second protest in a statement that said: “We confirm that Renault DP World F1 Team has submitted a request to the stewards of the event for clarification on the legality of the Racing Point RP20.

“We have no further comment on this matter until the stewards have arrived at a decision.”

An investigation into the first protest remains ongoing.

The sport’s ruling body, the International Motoring Federation (FIA), has said it hopes to resolve the legality of the Racing Point cars that are heavily modelled on the 2019 Mercedes before the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in two weeks.



