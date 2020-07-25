Arsenal defender Mustafi set to miss FA Cup final for second time

LONDON: Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi will miss his second FA Cup final after the German international was ruled out of the rest of the season with a hamstring injury on Friday.

The 28-year-old was hurt in the 2-0 semifinal win over Manchester City last weekend.

Coach Mikel Arteta had already said Thursday that Mustafi would be a doubt for the final at Wembley against Chelsea on Aug 1.

On Friday, however, in their weekly team news bulletin, Arsenal’s assessment of Mustafi read: “Right hamstring sustained during FA Cup semifinal on Saturday.

“Will miss remaining matches of this season. Further details on recovery programme will be confirmed in the coming days.”

Mustafi was also forced to watch on from the sidelines as Arsenal beat Chelsea in the 2017 FA Cup final, missing the victory through illness.



