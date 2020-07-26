Spurs’ Dier calls for stricter action on abusive supporters

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur’s Eric Dier says the culture of abuse from spectators in football is a massive problem and authorities need to take stricter action against offenders.

Dier, 26, was banned for four games and fined by the FA over a confrontation with a Spurs fan after the London side’s defeat on penalties by Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth round in March.

Following the penalty shootout at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, video footage showed Dier climbing over seats and confronting a home supporter before he was restrained by security guards and other fans.

“It’s a massive problem,” the England international said. “It’s a massive problem in society in general because of social media, football stadiums, sports stadiums in general.

“It needs to be looked at much more seriously and there needs to be much more repercussions. It is being addressed, but it needs to be addressed even more.

“I have no problem with anyone criticising my footballing ability at any time, but when it’s anything more than that then there is a big problem.”

Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha has called on social media platforms to identify and remove users who resort to racist abuse after he was targeted before his team’s Premier League match at Aston Villa earlier this month.

Borussia Dortmund’s new signing Jude Bellingham and Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick have also been subjected to online racist abuse in recent weeks.



