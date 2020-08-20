We must tighten defence against PSG, says Bayern boss

LISBON: Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick says the treble-chasing Germans need to tighten their defence against Paris St Germain in early Monday morning’s Champions League final after some nervous early moments in their 3-0 semifinal win over Lyon.

Flick’s side made a shaky start on Wednesday in Lisbon as Lyon captain Memphis Depay fired wide, then Karl Ekambi hit the post before Man-of-the-Match Serge Gnabry settled Bayern’s nerves with two first half goals.

Robert Lewandowski headed home his 15th Champions League goal of the season two minutes from the final whistle as Bayern claimed a record-equalling 10th straight win in Europe.

“Lyon fought hard and made things hard for us, we know PSG have quick players and we will have to organise our defence differently,” said Flick, whose side scored 42 goals in 10 Champions League games to reach the final.

“Paris are a great team, they fought their way into the semifinal and then reached the final.

“We know they have quick players, but we know our biggest strength is putting our opponents under pressure.”

Having already lifted the Bundesliga shield and German Cup this season, Bayern captain Manuel Neuer is relishing the chance of also lifting the Champions League trophy.

Victory over PSG would seal only the second treble in Bayern’s history after their 2013 triple success.

Neuer expects a busy night against a star-studded PSG attack boasting Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Angel di Maria.

“Paris has an attack with big names. There are always a lot of goals with Bayern and PSG,” said Germany goalkeeper Neuer.

“Two great teams in this final, it will be a good game for the fans to watch.

“We are very happy to be in the final.

He added: “The difference compared to 2013 team is that the squad is larger.

“We won in 2013 with fewer players, now we have a fantastic group with a good atmosphere in the squad. There are also no killjoys.”

For Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies, reaching the Champions League final at the age of 19 is a “dream come true.”

Having already helped inflict misery on his hero Lionel Messi in the 8-2 quarterfinal drubbing of Barcelona, Davies is delighted to now face Neymar and PSG.

“It’s everything you can ask for,” said Davies.

“It feels good, everyone’s happy and playing well.”

Davies says his Bayern teammates “have basically won everything, but they’re still excited. They’re still hungry to win this one.”

The teenager expects the goals to fly come Sunday.

“Paris are a good team and it’s going to be a good game, there’s going to be goals in it,” he said.

“This is what you dream of as a footballer – playing against the best in Europe. I’m excited.”



