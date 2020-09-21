Barcelona’s Vidal touches down in Italy to complete Inter move

By
AFP
-
Vidal is expected to sign a two-year contract, with an option of a third. (Twitter pic/Inter)

MILAN: Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal arrived in Italy on Sunday to complete a move to Inter Milan after agreeing his exit from Barcelona, the Serie A club confirmed.

Inter Milan posted a photo on Twitter of the 33-year-old arriving at Milan Linate airport ahead of a medical early on Monday.

According to reports, Vidal is expected to sign a two-year contract, with an option of a third one, for €6 million per season.

Vidal reunites with Antonio Conte, who coached him at Juventus, where he won four Serie A titles in as many seasons before leaving for Bayern Munich in 2015.

He won the Bundesliga three times before leaving for Barcelona in 2018, where he also won La Liga.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR