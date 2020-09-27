Conte happy with Inter but says more balance needed

MILAN: Inter Milan coach Antonio Conte was happy with his team’s performance in their 4-3 win over Fiorentina on Saturday but said they still needed to find a better balance between defence and attack.

“The three points were important and there were positive aspects such as scoring four goals and creating a lot of chances,” he said after their opening Serie A match of the season.

“Our attack created a lot of problems for Fiorentina but, on the other hand, we weren’t very good at stopping their counter-attacks.”

“The lads know that we have to improve in this sense. You need to attack and defend in numbers – balance is the basis of everything if you want to win important championships.

“Maybe we attacked with too many players and left gaps at the back.”

Inter finished as runners-up in both Serie A and the Europa League last season – Conte’s first in charge – and this season are aiming to win their first major trophy since 2011.

“Last season, we gained credibility in Italy by coming second in the league and for many other positive things. But also on an international level, because going back to a final in Europe means bringing Inter back where we belong,” he said.

“We must give joy to our fans even with matches like these in which the team never gave up. They showed great desire and will to win, and I am proud of them.”



