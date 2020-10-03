Time to expand the empire, says JDT coach

ISKANDAR PUTERI: After winning the Super League for the seventh consecutive time, Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) want to soar higher by gaining international honours.

Coach Benjamin Mora believes JDT should build on their excellent domestic performance and step up to take on the big boys of Asian football.

“There has to be a breakthrough at international level but we must do a better job. To put JDT on that level is not easy,” he said after his men beat Sabah 4-1 at Sultan Ibrahim Stadium last night.

“Teams have fought for that (international honours) for years but JDT have been growing fast.

“Don’t forget that the JDT revolution only started in 2013 when TMJ (Tunku Ismail Ibrahim) took over this team. And now, look at what he has done.

“He has built an empire and a culture of winning, and we have to go to the next step soon.”

The victory assured the Southern Tigers their seventh straight league title with one match to play.

Mora said last night’s match was an emotional one because they were unsure if Safawi Rasid had played his last game for JDT.

“I don’t know if he’s leaving right now or tomorrow, or he’ll play a little bit more of Malaysia Cup,” added Mora.

He said Safawi’s impending move overseas would be good for his career.

It has been reported the national striker would be joining a European club soon.



