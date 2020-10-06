French prosecutors open French Open match-fixing investigation

PARIS: French prosecutors on Tuesday said they have opened an investigation into alleged match-fixing in a women’s doubles match at the French Open.

The prosecutors’ office said the investigation into “fraud in an organised group” and “active and passive corruption”, was related to a doubles match between Romanian pair of Andreea Mitu and Patricia Mari and Russian Yana Sizikova and American Madison Brengle.

The Romanian pair won the match before being knocked out in the third round.

When asked about the case, the French Open organisers referred Reuters to the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU), who declined to comment. The TIU, who investigate potential corruption within tennis, usually do not comment on ongoing investigations.

The investigation, which was opened on Oct 1, is being handled by the French police’s Central Service of Races and Games (SSCJ).



