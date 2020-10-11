De Bruyne tips England to shine at Euros, World Cup

LONDON: Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has tipped England as one of the leading contenders to win Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

De Bruyne will get a close look at England tomorrow when Belgium visit Wembley for a Nations League clash.

But the Manchester City midfielder already knows plenty about the players in Gareth Southgate’s squad after spending the last five years in the Premier League.

England reached the World Cup semifinals in 2018 and De Bruyne – voted the Premier League’s Player of the Year last season – expects them to have an even stronger run at the next two major tournaments.

“I think they should be very excited. It is a very young team with a lot of potential and I think they should aim to win the next Euros and World Cup. I think they have that potential,” De Bruyne told reporters on Saturday.

“There are always a lot of teams who want to win it, but I think the team they have, the players who play in top clubs, they should do that.”

Belgium are currently the world’s top-ranked team and beat England twice at the 2018 World Cup, but they will be without key men Dries Mertens and Eden Hazard on Sunday.

“It is going to be a tough test but these are the tests that are necessary for us to see what is going to happen against a big team,” De Bruyne said.

“With the personnel we are losing at the moment it is going to be a bit harder but we are confident that we can play a good game tomorrow.”

After working in the Premier League with Everton and Wigan, Belgium boss Roberto Martinez shares De Bruyne’s view that they are ready to win a major tournament for the first time since the 1966 World Cup.

“Since 1995 I am a coach that was working in Britain, I know there has been a real development in the winning mentality,” Martinez said.

“The young age groups are winning World Cups, the players are winning at a young age and that comes through to the first team and now Gareth is discovering that.

“His players are as good as anyone individually in world football and it is just a matter of time that they will get that trophy or major result in a major tournament.”

‘Very happy’ at Man City

Meanwhile on the club side the De Bruyne says he is willing to sign a contract extension amid reports he is close to agreeing a new deal.

He has two-and-a-half years to run on his current contract but it was claimed this week that City are in talks with him over a lucrative two-year extension worth £300,000 per-week.

The 29-year-old was a key part of City’s two Premier League titles in 2018 and 2019.

When City were threatened with a European ban last season, De Bruyne was said to be considering his future, but their successful appeal against the suspension means that is no longer a problem.

“I am very happy at the club, I can say now I have not spoken once to the club so I don’t know why people are saying I have already agreed to something,” said De Bruyne, who has been at City since 2015.

“I always told everybody I am really happy at the club and I feel comfortable so if the people at the club want to talk to me I am open to that and we will see what happens.

“But at the moment nothing has happened so I just get on with the way it goes.”



