Jan O Jorgensen to hang up racquet after Denmark Open

KUALA LUMPUR: Former world No 2 Jan O Jorgensen of Denmark announced Thursday that he will hang up his badminton racquet after the Denmark Open, which will end this Sunday.

The Badminton World Federation said on their website today that the former World Championships bronze medallist and Denmark Open champion confirmed that he was done with international badminton.

“I didn’t know what to expect today,” said Jorgensen.

“I was afraid I wouldn’t feel the adrenaline or the desire to win because I already said I was done. And really I am done.

“This tournament doesn’t make me second guess my decision or anything. It just made me feel like it’s the right decision.

“This is definitely the last international tournament I’ll be playing, and it feels good to stand here and say that with peace in my heart.”

The Dane revealed that he had conflicting emotions during his first round win over Sweden’s Felix Burestedt yesterday.

“I felt horrible in there, I couldn’t breathe sometimes,” said Jorgensen, who won the Denmark Open in 2010.

“My legs started to feel heavy and everything.

“But I’m just happy that I could feel these things because I wasn’t sure that I would be able to feel it, you know.

“I just told myself, anything can happen today, all feelings are okay, but I’m quite surprised I felt that normal.”

Jorgensen, who is currently ranked 22 in the world, has been with the Danish national team for 12 years and reached a career-high of world No 2 in 2015.



