Zverev downs hobbled Harris to reach Cologne semis

COLOGNE: Top seed Alexander Zverev edged out South African qualifier Lloyd Harris 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 to reach the Cologne ATP semifinals on Friday.

Zverev, the world No 7 and US Open runner-up, made the most of Harris struggling with a leg injury in the final set.

“I have got to do a better job of keeping my focus until the end of a match. I relaxed a little bit and then he picked up his game,” Zverev told atptour.com.

Zverev is through to his third semifinal of the year where he will face Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The Spaniard battled past Dennis Novak of Austria 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 to reach his second ATP Tour semifinal.

Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime defeated Radu Albot 6-3, 6-0 to reach the last four.

The third seed now faces Spanish fourth seed Roberto Bautista Agut who downed Poland’s Hubert Hurkacz 7-6 (7/4), 5-7, 6-0.



