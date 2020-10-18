Brighton sign ex-Arsenal striker Welbeck on 1-year deal

LONDON: Brighton signed former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Danny Welbeck on a one-year contract on Sunday.

Welbeck was available on a free transfer after leaving Watford earlier in October following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

The 29-year-old has made a quick return to the top-flight by agreeing to join the Seagulls for the rest of the campaign.

Welbeck, who has 42 England caps, could make his Brighton debut against West Bromwich Albion on Oct 26.

“We are delighted to have Danny joining us. He will complement our existing striking options,” Brighton manager Graham Potter said.

“He’s got an undoubted pedigree, and he is quick and technically very good. He will add to our attacking threat and we are thrilled to add another player of his experience and quality.”

Welbeck spent six years with United, winning the Premier League in 2013, before joining Arsenal in 2014.

He played for Arsenal for five years and won the FA Cup in 2017.



