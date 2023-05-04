Organisers say this means they can easily fill the 45,000 available places.

PARIS: The organisers of the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics said today more than 300,000 people have applied to be volunteers, meaning they can easily fill the 45,000 places available.

One third of the applicants is under 25, the organising committee said.

The criteria for applicants were simple – they have to be at least 18 on Jan 1, 2024, speak French and/or English and be available for at least 10 days in the summer of 2024.

A total of 30,000 volunteers will be needed for the Olympics, which take place from July 26 to Aug 11 next year, and 15,000 are required for the Paralympics, from Aug 28 to Sept 8.

Some of the applicants “were already volunteers at the 1992 Winter Olympics in Albertville and want to take part again”, the organisers said.

The application process is now closed and the selection will begin.

“Some candidates will be offered interviews or complementary tests, especially when the roles they want require specific skills” such as languages or knowledge of a sport.

The successful applicants will be informed by the end of this year.

The next hurdle for the Paris organisers is recruiting the more than 20,000 private security staff needed for the Olympics, with fears that the army might have to be called in if there is a significant shortfall.