PHNOM PENH: The men’s kumite team failed to defend their gold medal after falling to a slim 3-2 defeat to Vietnam in the final of the 2023 SEA Games at the Chroy Changvar Convention Centre today.

Malaysia were expected to return home with the gold medal in this event but mistakes by several national exponents and the experienced S Prem Kumar in the last bout resulted in them having to settle for silver.

Prem Kumar, excited about winning a point, let his guard down and, with several seconds to go before the bout ended, his Vietnamese rival seized the opportunity to deliver the winning point.

As Vietnam rejoiced, Prem Kumar was in tatters.

National kumite coach Tamer Abdelraouf Mourssy hopes the exponents have learned from that mistake and not let it happen again.

“I have told them never to celebrate until the bout is over. They should have stayed focused and not celebrate too early,” the Egyptian coach told reporters.

However, he was satisfied with the squad’s achievement of bagging four gold medals exceeding the three-gold target set for the biennial Games.

Hosts Cambodia and Indonesia shared the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Malaysia had to be satisfied with sharing the bronze medal with Indonesia in the women’s kumite team event after losing to the Philippines in the semifinals.

Vietnam took home the gold medal after defeating the Philippines in the final.

The four gold medals Malaysia won in karate, which ended today, were delivered by C Shahmalarani (women’s Under-50kg); Prem Kumar (men’s kumite Under-55kg); H Sureeya Sankar (men’s kumite Under-60kg); and R Sharmendran (men’s kumite Under-75kg).