The gold medal for the men’s 4x200m freestyle event went to Vietnam while Singapore won the silver.

PHNOM PENH: The national swim team could only manage a bronze medal on the second day of competition at the 2023 SEA Games at the Morodok Techo National Aquatic Centre here today after the men’s 4x200m freestyle team of Khiew Hoe Yean, Arvin Shaun Singh Chahal, Tan Khai Xin and Lim Yin Chuen came in third with a time of seven minutes and 21.55 seconds.

The gold medal went to Vietnam with a time of 7:18.51s while Singapore won the silver with a time of 7:21.50s.

“It was a great swim, this is kind of a new team for us, we are building a new chemistry right now so I think 7:21s is kind of a good time,” said Hoe Yean when met after the race.

Other Malaysian male swimmers who competed in their finals that took place today failed to shine, including Bryan Leong who finished fourth in the 50m men’s freestyle, Arvin Shaun, who finished eighth in the 50m men’s backstroke, as well as Andrew Goh and Hii Puong Wei, who finished fifth and eighth respectively in the 100m men’s breaststroke.

The women also suffered disappointment today, Chong Xin Lin finishing fifth in the 50m backstroke, Kelly Teo seventh in the 200m freestyle and Tan Rouxin eighth in the 200m individual medley.

Today is the second consecutive day the swim team delivered a bronze, following Phee Jing En’s third-place finish in the 50m women’s breaststroke yesterday.