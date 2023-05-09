The 4-3 win lifts Forest out of the relegation zone to 16th.

NOTTINGHAM: Nottingham Forest’s Premier League survival hopes got a massive boost as Taiwo Awoniyi’s brace helped them to a 4-3 home win over bottom club Southampton whose 10-year stay in the top flight looked to be coming to an end on Monday.

A nerve-jangling City Ground clash exposed the defensive frailties of both sides with Nigerian striker Awoniyi striking twice within four minutes early to give his side control before Carlos Alcaraz hit back for the visitors.

A Morgan Gibbs-White penalty restored Forest’s two-goal lead in the 44th minute but Forest’s fans were on edge again when a Lyanco header gave Southampton renewed hope.

Southampton were threatening an equaliser but Forest struck again on the break in the 73rd minute with Danilo finishing off a flowing move. Forest had a Felipe goal ruled out for offside before Saints captain James Ward-Prowse ratcheted up the tension by converting a stoppage-time penalty.

Forest held out for the three points that lifted them out of the relegation zone to 16th with 33 points from 35 games. Southampton have 24 points from 35 games and are eight points below the safety zone with three games left.