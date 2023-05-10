PHNOM PENH: The men’s badminton team avenged its loss to Thailand in the 2021 final by dumping the defending champions out following a 3-2 semifinal win at the 2023 SEA Games today.

Malaysia got off to a flying start at the Morodok Techo Badminton Hall after world No 64 Leong Jun Hao stunned world No 34 shuttler Sitthikom Thammasin 21-13, 18-21, 21-10 in an hour long battle.

Doubles pair Beh Chung Meng and Goh Boon Zhe doubled the lead for Malaysia as they survived a rubber game tie and cruised to a 21-16, 14-21, 21-15 victory over Peeratchai Sukphun and Pakkapon Teeraratsakul.

However, several errors on net play particularly in the second game, proved costly for second singles player Ong Ken Yon, who lost to Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul 17-21, 15-21 in 37 minutes.

Thailand then found their way back into the game as they drew level in the fourth match after Ruttanapak Oupthong and Nanthakarn Yordphaisong subdued Chia Weijie and Liew Xun 21-16, 21-14.

Malaysia had Jacky Kok to thank for a heroic performance in the deciding tie.

Jacky, who appeared calm throughout, did not disappoint as he was in his element from start to finish to beat Saran Jamsri 21-12, 21-13 and send Malaysia to their fourth straight final since the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysia now have a chance to go for the gold against arch-rival Indonesia, who saw off Singapore 3-1 in the other semifinal, tomorrow.

When met after the match, Jacky was relieved to seal the winning point for Malaysia after his team let slip the two-point advantage.

“The pressure was there, but I thought about what should be done on the court, and hit shots according to the strategy I had against the opponent,” he said.

While admitting that Malaysia will enter tomorrow’s final as the underdogs, he believes the team will try to do its best against Indonesia.

The last time the men’s squad won the gold medal was in Manila in 2005.