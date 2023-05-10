Her failure to clear two jumps at the first attempt meant she had to settle for silver.

PHNOM PENH: Failure to clear two jumps at the first attempt cost national pole vaulter Nor Sarah Adi dearly in her bid to defend the gold at the 2023 SEA Games here, today.

Despite sharing a record of 4.05m with Chonthicha Khabut, the Thai athlete finished flawlessly to earn the gold on the third day of the athletics competition at the Morodok Techo National Stadium today.

Nor Sarah failed to pass in the first attempt at the height of 3.85m and 3.90m respectively, while Chonthicha was able to complete all her jumps on the first attempt.

Each participant is allowed three attempts at each height.

Although she did not manage to retain the gold, Nor Sarah was still happy to be able to improve on her personal record of 4m in her debut at the 2021 SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“Twice my jumps were disqualified, even though the final record (4.05m) was the same, but the jury found the Thai athlete’s jumps to be cleaner,” said Nor Sarah.

Interestingly, Nor Sarah said she had just returned to training yesterday and only started jumping today after suffering a ligament injury on her right leg two weeks ago.

“I did not train for two weeks as I focused on recovering, but still managed to record my personal best. I thought I wouldn’t be able to jump due to a torn ligament, but I still competed. I didn’t feel any pain,” she said.

Meanwhile, national women’s discus thrower Queenie Ting Kung Ni also settled for silver with a throw of 50.73m.

Subenrat Insaeng defended the gold with a throw of 57.69m while Vietnam’s Thi Cam Lung De picked up the bronze (45.08m).

Queenie said it was indeed difficult to challenge the Thai athlete who had participated in the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games, and was satisfied with her silver medal, which she also won at the last edition in Hanoi.