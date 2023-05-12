Haiqal Hanafi and Khairul Hafiz Jantan succeed in qualifying for the men’s 100m final.

PHNOM PENH: Two former SEA Games sprint kings, Haiqal Hanafi and Khairul Hafiz Jantan succeeded in qualifying for the men’s 100m final in the 2023 edition here today.

In the heats at Morodok Techo National Stadium, Haiqal Hanafi, who was the gold medalist in the 2019 SEA Games in the Philippines, emerged as the fastest runner clocking 10.47s.

The champion of 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur, Khairul Hafiz also took the first spot in 10.37s in the second heat.

In the women’s category, two sprinters namely 2017 edition silver medalist, Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli and Nur Aishah Rofina Aling also booked their slots in the final scheduled for this evening.

Zaidatul came in third in 11.69s in the first heat while Nur Aishah, who was making her debut, also finished third with a time of 12.04s in the second heat.