PHNOM PENH: Former SEA Games sprint king Haiqal Hanafi could only get his hands on a bronze in the men’s 100m final at the 2023 edition today.

The final of the blue riband event at the Morodok Techo National Stadium saw Haiqal and compatriot Khairul Hafiz Jantan getting off to a good start to lead the pack.

However, Thailand’s Soraoat Dapbang and Singapore’s Marc Brian Louis overtook them in the last 50m to deny the Malaysians a top-two finish.

Soraoat was crowned as the new Southeast Asian sprint king when he clocked 10.37s – just 0.02 of a second faster than Marc Brian (10.39s).

Haiqal, who emerged as the fastest man in Southeast Asia in the 2019 edition in the Philippines, clocked 10.443s to pip Khairul Hafiz (10.448s) to the bronze medal on the final day of the athletics competition at the biennial Games.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s two women 100m sprinters – Zaidatul Husniah Zulkifli and Nur Aishah Rofina Aling – failed to bring home any medals after they finished fourth and seventh respectively in the final.

Zaidatul clocked 11.83s and Nur Aishah 12.12s.

Singaporean Veronica Shanti Pereira emerged as the new SEA Games sprint queen after clocking 11.41s, followed by Thailand’s Supanich Poolkerd (11.58s) and Vietnam’s Thi Nhi Yen Tran (11.75s).