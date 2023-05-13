Their victory gives them a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

MUNICH: Bayern Munich powered past struggling Schalke 04 6-0 today, with two goals from Serge Gnabry, to open up a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga and close in on their 11th straight league crown with two games remaining.

Thomas Mueller, whose future at the club has been in doubt since his benching with the arrival of Thomas Tuchel in March, opened their account in the 21st minute and Joshua Kimmich doubled their lead eight minutes later with a well-struck penalty.

With Schalke offering no resistance, the Bavarians picked up where they had left off after the break and Gnabry drilled in his shot in the 50th after Joao Cancelo’s superb early work in the box.

Gnabry then made it 4-0 with a dizzying sprint in the 65th before substitute Mathys Tel also got on the score sheet from a Jamal Musiala assist.

Tel then turned provider for Noussair Mazraoui in stoppage time to make it half a dozen goals for the hosts.

Bayern are on 68 points and have two games left to play. Borussia Dortmund, who have three left and take on Borussia Moenchengladbach later today, are in second place on 64.