PHNOM PENH: National men’s singles shuttler, Leong Jun Hao has booked a berth in the last eight of the 2023 SEA Games after eliminating Singapore’s Joel Koh Jia Wei in the round of 16 today.

However, it was not all smooth sailing for third-seeded Jun Hao as he survived a scare in the first set against the Singaporean with a slim 23-21 victory. He had no such problems, though, in the second set and went on to seal the tie, 21-14 in 38 minutes.

His eagerness to wrap up the first set after enjoying a six-point lead at 20-14 almost proved costly as Joel managed to stage a comeback to level the tie at 20-20, but Jun Hao’s ability to keep his cool in that crucial stage pulled him through.

“I hope this is the start of something good,” he told reporters when met after the match held at the Morodok Techo Badminton Hall.

The world No 64 player also said he won’t underestimate the ability of his next opponent, Joel Angelo Albo, after the Filipino knocked out Myanmar’s Zaw Lin Htoo 21-13, 21-15.

In another match, national mixed doubles scratch pair Yap Roy King-Cheng Su Yin did not have any problems seeing off Singapore’s Donovan Willard Wee-Xiao En Heng 21-14, 21-17.

This is despite having partnered only five days before coming to Cambodia.

Roy King-Su Ying will face home duo Vannthoun Vath-Kimloung Lim after the Cambodians overcame Zidane Ovaldo-Zoraida Dela Torre 21-6, 21-8 in the last eight.

Roy King said he was glad to make it to the last eight as he felt the Singaporeans did not have their best game today, but nevertheless, was now hoping to make it to the semifinal.

Meanwhile, it was the end of the road for national women’s singles, Ong Xin Yee as she fell to Indonesia’s Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo in straight sets 15-21, 18-21 in the other round of 16 match.