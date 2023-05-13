Nasir Ali is optimistic that the contingent can still achieve its target of 40 gold medals.

PHNOM PENH: The seemingly slow collection of gold medals may put Malaysia on the threshold of danger in reaching their target of 40 gold medals at the 2023 SEA Games before all events close this Tuesday.

The national contingent’s chef de mission (CDM) to the Games Nasir Ali admitted that although he was a little worried about the situation, he remained optimistic that there was still an opportunity for Malaysia to achieve the target.

“There are still a few days left, we have not lost confidence and anything can happen, we will not give up and fight until the end,” he told reporters after spending time watching the badminton competition at the Morodok Techo Badminton Hall today.

Thus, he expects sports such as judo, sepak takraw, weightlifting and even jet skiing to deliver the goods so that the target can be met.

“We are trying our luck at unexpected sports. Today we sent deputy CDM Shalin Zulkifli to check on the jet ski camp in Sihanoukville even though we know they are competing for the first time (in the SEA Games).

“Our combat sports are also strong like what was exhibited in karate, silat and taekwondo, I hope judo will also be successful,” he said.

As of yesterday (May 12), Malaysia managed to win 28 gold, out of which four were contributed by the combat sport of karate, followed by four from silat and taekwondo (two).

Meanwhile, Nasir hopes that the men’s and women’s field hockey squads will not be overconfident even though they are the favourites to sweep both categories this time.

He admitted, however, that fortune was not on the side of the the men’s and women’s indoor hockey squads despite high hopes being placed on them to deliver gold. Both ended up with silver.

Nasir said the men’s cricket squad were also unable to meet the target of three golds following the host’s action of enlisting imported players from India and Pakistan who are the great powers of world cricket.

The men’s and women’s indoor hockey squads lost to Indonesia and Thailand through penalty shootouts, 2-1, while the men’s cricket team failed to compete with Cambodia, who disappointed them in the 50-overs and Twenty20I (T20I) competitions.

Although all the events end on Tuesday, the SEA Games will officially close on Wednesday (May 17).