MARSEILLE: Olympique de Marseille maintained their hopes of securing a Champions League group stage spot for next season when they beat already-relegated Angers 3-1 in Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Alexis Sanchez cancelled out Abdallah Simah’s surprise opener in the first half before Dimitri Payet and Jordan Veretout’s penalty after the break put third-placed OM on 73 points with three matches left.

They trail second-placed RC Lens, who are now sure of finishing in the top three, by two points and leaders Paris St Germain by eight.

The first two teams in Ligue 1 qualify for the Champions League group stage while the third-placed team goes into the third qualifying round.