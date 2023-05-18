Victory was secured Chen Yufei beat Line Christophersen in the women’s singles.

SUZHOU: Hosts China defeated a talented Danish side today to win their group at the Sudirman Cup, propelled by a dominant performance from reigning Olympic women’s badminton champion Chen Yufei.

Despite the setback for Denmark, their two previous wins over Singapore and Egypt will enable them to advance with China to the knockout rounds that begin tomorrow.

This year’s edition of the biennial tournament, hosted in the eastern Chinese city of Suzhou, carries extra weight because results count towards qualification for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Victory was secured for China when Chen beat Denmark’s Line Christophersen 21-8, 21-11 in the women’s singles of the five-match tie.

Reigning champions China are clear favourites to win the trophy again, which they have done a record 12 times since the inaugural tournament in 1989.

Four-time champions South Korea sailed past previous runners-up Japan yesterday, thanks to an impressive performance by women’s world No 2 An Se-young against top-ranked Akane Yamaguchi.

Denmark, also a strong badminton nation, have been Sudirman Cup runners-up twice.

Denmark’s line-up this year is built around men’s world No 1 Viktor Axelsen, whose hard-fought win over Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew on Sunday helped his side earn its first win of the competition.

In earlier play today, Thailand edged Indonesia 3-2 to complete an undefeated run in the group stage.

Thailand, whose best Sudirman Cup performances include three third-place finishes in the past five editions, also defeated Canada 4-1 Tuesday.

But while Canada bounced back to beat Germany 3-2 today, previous losses meant both teams failed to qualify for the next round.

Match-ups for the week-long event, the first major international sporting event to be held in China since Beijing ditched its tough zero-Covid policies in December, began on Sunday and are scheduled to last for one week.