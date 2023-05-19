The national shuttlers advance to the last four after a 3-1 win in Suzhou today.

KUALA LUMPUR: The national shuttlers continued to thrill fans after defeating Denmark 3-1 to qualify for the semifinals of the Sudirman Cup mixed team championships in Suzhou, China, today.

The Malaysians, who put on a gutsy display, also enjoyed some good fortune when men’s world No 1 Viktor Axelsen had to concede due to an injury.

Malaysia, who are facing Denmark for the first time in the prestigious tournament, began in style when Orleans Masters mixed doubles champions Chen Tang Jie and Toh Ee Wei fought back from a first game loss to overcome Mathias Christiansen and Alexandra Boje 15-21, 21-14, 21-7.

The men’s singles clash between Lee Zii Jia and Axelsen was expected to be a thrilling affair but it ended tamely when the Dane had to withdraw after suffering an injury early in the game.

With Malaysia leading 2-0, it was left to women’s singles ace Goh Jin Wei to deliver the winning point but she went down 14-21, 21-15, 19-21 to Mia Blichfeldt in a titanic one hour and nine minute clash in the third match.

Undaunted, the national team went on to clinch the winning point through world men’s doubles champions Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik, who defeated Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 21-17, 21-16.

Malaysia can expect a torrid time in the semifinals when they take on South Korea at 10am tomorrow.

South Korea advanced to the last four after defeating Taiwan 3-1 in another quarterfinal tie today.

The other semifinal will see China taking on Japan.

In today’s quarterfinals, Japan edged Thailand 3-2 while China beat Indonesia 3-0.

In the group stage, Malaysia topped Group C after winning all three matches – beating Australia 5-0, India 5-0 and Taiwan 4-1.

Malaysia’s best achievement in the Sudirman Cup was making the semifinals in 2009 in Guangzhou, China, and in 2021 in Vantaa, Finland.