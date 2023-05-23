Four of them cleared the opening round at the Axiata Arena today.

KUALA LUMPUR: Four Malaysian pairs cleared the opening round of the Malaysia Masters at the Axiata Arena today.

Top men’s pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik staved off a fierce challenge from SEA Games champions Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan of Indonesia to win a tight contest 21-18, 10-21, 23-21 in 55 minutes.

Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho await Aaron-Wooi Yik in the second round after the South Koreans subdued Christo Popov and Toma Junior Popov of France 24-22, 21-10 in the other first round tie.

Commenting on the match, Wooi Yik admitted that they lost focus in the second game after the Indonesians changed their tactics and allowed their opponents to drag the match into the deciding game.

“In the second game, we lost points too quickly and were not comfortable with their pace. It was a bit chaotic but in the third game, even though we made a lot of mistakes, we maintained our nerve and did not give them easy points,” he said.

Meanwhile, the professional doubles team of Ong Yew Sin and Teo Ee Yi held off Chinese pair Ren Xiang Yu and Tan Qiang, 21-16, 21-18 to book a second round berth on Thursday.

The sixth-seeded pair will face Taiwanese duo Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han, who defeated Ruben Jille and Ties Van Der Lecq of the Netherlands 21-17, 21-15.

Yew Sin was pleased that their plan to oust the Chinese duo worked out while Ee Yi said they will not take Ching Yao-Po Han lightly in their next match despite trouncing them in the Sudirman Cup last week.

Unseeded pair Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun then pulled off an upset by eliminating seventh-seeded Danes Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen 25-23, 21-16 and will play Alexander Dunn and Adam Hall of Scotland or compatriots Tan Kian Meng and Tan Wee Kiong in the second round.

The women’s doubles pair of Pearly Tan and M Thinaah also got their campaign off on the right foot as they knocked out Bulgarian twins Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva 21-17, 21-15 in straight games.

The world No 11 pair will next square off against Japanese duo Rena Miyaura and Ayako Sakuramoto after they beat England’s Chloe Birch and Lauren Smith 21-12, 21-8.

Pearly was ecstatic to exact revenge on the Stoeva sisters, who stunned them in the early round of the Malaysia Open in January and hopes to keep their momentum going against their Japanese opponents next.

However, professional doubles pair Vivian Hoo and Lim Chiew Sien’s journey in the tournament was cut short as they lost 13-21, 18-21 to Maiken Fruergaard and Sara Thygesen of Denmark.