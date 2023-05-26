The Spaniard’s best time was 0.338s quicker than Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso.

MONACO: Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz lapped fastest in a twice red-flagged first practice for the Monaco Formula One Grand Prix today with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso slotting into second on the timesheets.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton set the third quickest lap, in a new-look Mercedes with significant upgrades to the sidepods and suspension, with last year’s winner Sergio Perez fourth for Red Bull.

Perez had warned before the start of the track action that Monaco was not Red Bull’s strongest circuit, despite the champions having won all five races so far this season with four one-twos.

The Mexican identified the Ferrari drivers and Alonso as the biggest threats.

Sainz’s best time of 1:13.372s, on a beautifully sunny afternoon in the Mediterranean principality, was set on the medium tyres and with Ferrari president John Elkann watching.

His best was 0.338s quicker than Alonso’s effort.

The session ended three minutes early when the red flags came out after Alex Albon crashed his Williams at the exit to the Sainte Devote first corner, wrecking the left side of his car.

“Quite a bit of damage. It’s both front and rear corner, rear wing, beam wing I think as well probably,” team boss James Vowles told reporters, who was nonetheless confident Albon would make it out for the second session.

Practice was also suspended with 22 minutes to go when Nico Hulkenberg clipped the barrier and spun his Haas at the Nouvelle Chicane after the tunnel.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, the home hero who will be chasing his third successive Monaco pole position on Saturday, lapped fifth fastest with Red Bull’s double world champion Max Verstappen sixth and uncomfortable with his car’s setup.

McLaren’s Lando Norris was seventh fastest.

The Mercedes was the centre of attention when all the cars were displayed in the pitlane before the session and trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin reserved judgment.

“We haven’t seen major problems which is a useful start to it. We were doing some comparisons on set-up across the cars so I think we have a good direction there – Lewis appeared to be in a happier place than George (Russell),” he said.

“It’s a good start but we’re certainly wary of the many ways you can get Monaco wrong.

“Monaco is about confidence for the driver. Lewis had that this morning but George didn’t so it’s about working on the tweaks that will bring that.”

Russell was only 15th fastest.