KUALA LUMPUR: Swimmer Bryan Leong cracked his own national records in the men’s 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle at the AP Race London International 2023 yesterday.

According to the tournament website, Bryan, 20, clocked 53.02s in 100m butterfly to erase the national mark of 53.32s he set at the Malaysia Games last year.

The neuroscience and psychology student at King’s College London finished second behind South Africa’s Chad Le Clos, who won the event in 52.05s. Ondrej Gemov of the Czech Republic was third in 54.32s.

Bryan, who has booked his ticket to the World Aquatic Championships 2023 in Fukuoka, Japan, in July for the 100m butterfly event, clocked 23.07s in the 50m freestyle to smash the national record of 23.09s he set in the Hanoi SEA Games last year.

However, he finished sixth in the event, which was won by Dylan Carter of Trinidad and Tobago in a time of 22.24s. Matthew Richards of the United Kingdom (22.35s) and Carter Swift of New Zealand (22.81s) were second and third respectively.