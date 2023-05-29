The Foxes finish the season in 18th position on 34 points, two behind Everton.

LEICESTER: Harvey Barnes struck a superb first-half goal but Leicester City were still relegated from the Premier League despite a 2-1 win over West Ham United after Everton managed to beat Bournemouth 1-0 at home on the final day of the season on Sunday.

Leicester, who were promoted to the top flight in 2014 and won the Premier League against all the odds in 2016, finished the season in 18th position on 34 points, two behind Everton and were relegated along with Southampton and Leeds United.

Barnes fired the Foxes in front in the 34th minute after a superb exchange of passes with Kelechi Iheanacho, slotting the ball past Lukasz Fabianski to lift Leicester above Everton on goal difference.

West Ham looked very much like a side that has one eye on their Europa Conference League final with Fiorentina on June 7, but they still threatened on the break, leaving Leicester’s fans on the edge of their seats.

Central defender Wout Faes netted their second in the 62nd minute, connecting with Youri Tielemans to head home past Fabianski, but by then the crowd was aware that Everton had taken the lead and the celebrations were subdued.

Jamie Vardy, the goal-scoring hero of the 2016 title run, came off the bench in the 77th minute but with Leicester’s fate not in their own hands there was little the talismanic striker could do to help.

Pablo Fornals pulled a goal back for West Ham two minutes later and spirits were briefly lifted when news of a Bournemouth goal started to spread around the ground, but they proved to be unfounded and the stadium quickly fell silent again.

The players gathered around mobile phones to watch the final few minutes of stoppage time from Goodison Park, but Bournemouth could not score the goal that they needed and relegation was confirmed at the final whistle there.