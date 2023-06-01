However, it was the end of the road for the three national mixed doubles pairs.

BANGKOK: National men’s singles ace shuttlers Ng Tze Yong and Leong Jun Hao smashed their way into the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open 2023 at the Huamak Indoor Stadium today.

However, it was the end of the road for all three mixed doubles pairs.

World No 24 Tze Yong who had set up a clash against world No 7 Chou Tien Chen of Taiwan, emerged victorious in straight sets, winning 23-21, 23-21 in 59 minutes.

In the first set, Tze Yong trailed 9-17 but he managed to maintain his composure and claw his way back to tie at 20-20 before stepping up the tempo to pull away and win 23-21.

In the second set, he staged another comeback from 8-12 and managed to draw level at 17-17. It was neck-and-neck from there but Tze Yong again stepped up the tempo and saved two-game points before wrapping up the match at 23-21.

“I had a stroke of luck since I was able to come from behind in both sets and win the match … I am happy with my performance today.

“I will discuss tomorrow’s match with my coach. I will stay focused so that I can perform at my best during the game,” said Tze Yong, who will face Lee Cheuk Yiu from Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Jun Hao battled from one game down to beat Chisto Popov of France 20-22, 21-13, 21-19 in a 76-minute duel.

In the first game, the world No 65 started well to lead 11-6 but Popov managed to draw level at 15-15 before winning the game 20-22.

In the second game, Jun Hao came out firing to lead 11-6 and wrapped up the game to force a decider.

Jun Hao and Popov battled neck-and-neck in the third game and were tied at 19-19. However, Jun Hao stayed cool to snatch the next crucial points to win the game 21-19.

“It was a tough game, especially in the first set. I initially had the lead but my opponent beat me. I put pressure on myself to score points.

“In the third game, I played with the wind and seized all opportunities to attack. I am happy to have won the match,” he said. Jun Hao will face world No 23, Lakshya Sen from India.

Meanwhile, all three mixed double pairs crashed out of the tournament today.

Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei went down 23-21, 17-21, 11-21 in a rubber set to Yuki Kaneko-Misaki Matsutomo of Japan, while Chan Peng Soon-Cheah Yee See, went down 13-21, 17-21 to Kim Won-ho – Jeong Na-eun of South Korea.

World No 7 and professional pair Goh Soon Huat-Shevon Lai Jamie lost 13-21, 17-21 to Hong Kong’s Jordan Tang Chun Man-Tse Ying Suet.

Meanwhile, national women’s doubles pair Vivian Hoo-Lim Chiew Sien went down 10-21, 21-16, 19-21 to South Koreans Jeong Na-eun – Kim Hye-jeong in a three-set thriller.