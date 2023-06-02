Ng Tze Yong went down 21-23, 19-21 to Lee Cheuk Yiu from Hong Kong.

BANGKOK: Lady luck was against national men’s single shuttlers Ng Tze Yong and Leong Jun Hao after both crashed out in the quarterfinals of the Thailand Open 2023 at the Huamak Indoor Stadium here today.

World No 24 Tze Yong went down 21-23, 19-21 to Lee Cheuk Yiu from Hong Kong, while Jun Hao was beaten by world No 23 Lakshya Sen from India 19-21, 11-21.

In the first game, Tze Yong was leading 15-11 but Cheuk Yiu clawed his way back to tie at 15-15. It was neck-and-neck from there on when the game was tied at 19-19. However, Cheuk Yiu stepped up the tempo and wrapped up the set at 23-21.

In the second game, Tze Yong was again leading 14-5 and again Cheuk Yiu staged a remarkable comeback and managed to draw level at 16-16. Both fought hard but the player from Hong Kong prevailed towards the finish line to emerge victorious.

“I did not grab the opportunity,” said a visibly disappointed Tze Yong after the match.

Meanwhile, Jun Hao who was leading 16-10 in the first game, went down 19-21 after Lakshya staged a superb comeback to clinch the set.

In the second, Lakshya came out firing to lead 11-4 and wrapped up the game 21-11.

“It was a frustrating game. I was leading in the first game but I missed the opportunities. However, he changed his playing style and I started to lose crucial points.

“In the second game I did not attack well and my confidence waned as the game progressed,” he told Bernama.

Jun Hao will compete in the Taipei Open 2023, which will be held from June 20-25.