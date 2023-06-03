LONDON: Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history today, slamming the ball past Manchester United’s David de Gea with just 12 seconds on the clock.

Treble-chasing City came into the match at Wembley as firm favourites but could not have dreamed of such a start in the London sunshine.

The goal beat the previous record of 25 seconds set by Everton’s Louis Saha in the 2009 final against Chelsea.

City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega hit a long ball that was headed on and landed at the feet of Gundogan, who lashed home from the edge of the box, giving De Gea no chance.