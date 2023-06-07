The 26-year-old clocked a time of 17:22.96s to take first place in the men’s 5,000m event.

PHNOM PENH: Para runner Nurdin Ibrahim is determined to contribute to sports for as long as his service is needed by the country.

The 26-year-old athlete, who has been running since his school days, bagged the last gold medal for the athletics squad in the men’s 5,000m (T20 – Intellectual impairment) race.

Nurdin said it has been a long time since he clinched a gold medal as his last victory was in the 1,500m T20 event at the 2015 Singapore edition.

“This is not my favourite event and I almost got overtaken during the final lap, but I stepped up my speed to reach the finishing line.

“I didn’t expect to win because the challenge was really intense. But as long as I have the energy, I will do my best regardless of my competitors,” he told reporters at the Morodok Techo Stadium tonight.

Nurdin or better known as ‘Din’ recorded a time of 17:22.96s to win gold, while Thai runner Utha Junniw (17:23.59s) took second place. Nasrodin Nasrodin of Indonesia came in third with 18:13.69s.

The third child of six siblings said his family’s hardships strengthened his resolve every time he participated in an international championship.

“I come from a poor family but I always push myself to go further as an athlete by staying focused.

“My mother and father are separated but that is not a reason to be less devoted to family. Family is the most important thing in my heart,” he said.

Nurdin’s gold medal saw the athletics squad close the competition in Cambodia with 14 gold, 15 silver and 10 bronze medals at the 2023 Asean Para Games (APG) today.