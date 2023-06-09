He showed his intent to defend his title by defeating China’s Li Shi Feng.

SINGAPORE: World No 2 Anthony Ginting stayed on form by defeating China’s Li Shi Feng in the men’s singles quarterfinal to advance into the semifinals of the Singapore Open today.

Ginting showed his intent to defend his men’s singles title stoutly when he quickly won the first game, 21-13 in 18 minutes with his speed and powerful smashes.

Li, the reigning All England Open champion, then stopped the 26-year-old in his tracks momentarily when he won the second game 21-16.

Ginting, however, proved too strong for the Chinese as he clinched the decider 21-12.

“I feel I’ve improved a lot as a player since winning the Singapore Open title last year. Despite losing the second game, I was still feeling confident and pleased I’m through to the semifinals,” said Ginting.

The Indonesian will go head-to-head with world No 3 Kunlavut Vitidsarn for the sixth time after the Thai outclassed France’s Christo Popov in straight games 21-13, 21-17 in a contest that lasted 40 minutes.

“I’m so happy I managed to win the match in two straight games instead of three today. It has been tiring and I’m pleased I managed to control the draught which was key to my victory today,” said Kunlavut.

In an all-Japanese battle between Akane Yamaguchi and Aya Ohori in the women’s singles quarterfinals, Akane lived up to her billing as the world No 1 with a 21-18, 19-21, 21-16 win over her compatriot.

Akane will next take on China’s Chen Yu Fei, who overcame Thailand’s Supanida Katethong 17-21, 21-19, 21-17.

South Korea’s An Se-young, the world No 2, also progressed after ousting China’s Wang Zhi Yi in straight games 21-18, 21-18.