She took a unanimous decision against Irena Aldana before announcing her retirement.

VANCOUVER: Defending UFC bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes took a unanimous decision against Irena Aldana on Saturday night in UFC 289 in Vancouver, Canada, and then promptly announced her retirement.

Nunes, who is also the UFC women’s featherweight champion, won by scores of 50-44 on two judges’ cards and 50-43 on the third one.

She made a show of her decision to quit the sport, placing her two UFC belts in the Octagon, and after her gloves were cut from her hands, she tearfully knelt down over the belts.

“Brazil, come get these belts! I’m leaving!” Nunes, a Brazilian, said.

She exits with a 22-5 record. Aldana, of Mexico, fell to 14-6.

Nunes finished with 197 total strikes to 49 for Aldana, and led in significant strikes 147-38.

The co-main event saw lightweight Charles Oliveira, also of Brazil, take out Beneil Dariush of the US by technical knockout at 4:10s of the first round.

Oliveira, a former lightweight champ, ran his record to 34-9, while Dariush fell to 22-5-1.

Other winners on the main card were welterweight Mike Malott (submission), featherweight Dan Ige (unanimous decision) and middleweight Marc-Andre Barriault (unanimous decision).