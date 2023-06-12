CASABLANCA: Egyptian giants Al Ahly scored a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the African Champions League final on Sunday and claim the title as they edged holders Wydad Casablanca of Morocco 3-2 on aggregate.

Defender Mohamed Abdelmoneim flicked on a corner from Ali Maaloul with 13 minutes remaining, with the ball looping over the home defence and into the corner of the net to hand the Cairo club a record-extending 11th title.

After losing 2-1 in the Egyptian capital in last Sunday’s first leg, Wydad had been on course to win on the away goals rule after fullback Yahya Attiat Allah scored a 27th minute freekick to hand the home team the lead in front of an expectant 50,000-strong crowd at Casabalanca’s Mohamed V Stadium.

Wydad were looking to complete a dream season for Moroccan football, after the heroics of their national team in reaching the World Cup semi-final in December, but the Cairo club reaffirmed their status as Africa’s top side after losing to Wydad in last year’s final.