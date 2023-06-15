The former Scotland defender passed away after a battle with dementia.

LONDON: Former Scotland defender Gordon McQueen, who played for Manchester United and Leeds United, died today at the age of 70 after a battle with dementia.

McQueen began his playing career at St Mirren before moving to Leeds United in 1972, where he won a league title.

He joined Manchester United six years later, winning the FA Cup in 1983, before retiring in 1985. He went on to manage Airdrie before working as a television analyst.

He played 30 times for Scotland, scoring five goals.

“Leeds United are saddened to learn of the passing of former defender Gordon McQueen at the age of 70, following a battle with dementia,” Leeds said in a statement.

McQueen was diagnosed with vascular dementia in 2021.

“Beyond heartbroken to announce we have lost our wonderful dad, I thought when the day came I’d be prepared & feel a sense of relief that he is no longer trying to battle this awful disease but I just feel numb,” McQueen’s daughter Hayley, a TV presenter, wrote on Instagram.

“I’m hoping we can now remember him for the man he was & not the man he became these last few years.”