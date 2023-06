The Danish ace routed Taiwan’s Chou Tien Chen 21-5, 21-19 in the last eight.

JAKARTA: Badminton world No 1 Viktor Axelsen swiftly routed Taiwan’s Chou Tien Chen today, storming into the Indonesia Open semifinals, but women’s world No 1 Akane Yamaguchi crashed out.

Danish ace Axelsen is the defending Indonesia Open champion, and he played with an aura of invincibility in Jakarta, racing to a 21-5, 21-19 quarterfinal victory over the world No 8 in 39 minutes.

“I think first game, I played really, really well. I came out really strong. I’m a little bit disappointed about my level in the second game,” he told reporters.

“But all in all, I’m really happy to be in the semifinal.”

He will face India’s HS Prannoy in the last four.

Japan’s Yamaguchi had no such luck, falling to Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon in a three-game thriller.

They were evenly matched in the first two games with scores of 18-21, 25-23, until the Thai player romped to victory 21-16 in the decider.

“I think my opponent played better today. She was better prepared and she can play the game that suits this hall,” she told reporters.

South Korea’s An Se-young, the women’s world No 2, survived a scare in a three-game win against China’s He Bing Jiao despite rolling her ankle and needing medical attention after the match.

The 21-year-old rising star finished strong against the fifth seed, leaving her with too much to do in the final game and winning 21-18, 19-21, 21-11 to secure her semifinal place.

“I followed what my coach said. My coach told me to be more focused for the third game,” she said.

“I didn’t want to easily give up, despite the injury. I have to win … I have no word for giving up.”

She will face China’s Chen Yu Fei in the semis.

Three-time world champion Carolina Marin also beat last year’s champion Tai Tzu-ying of Taiwan 21-18, 21-13 to secure her place in the last four.

Men’s world No 2 and hometown hero Anthony Sinisuka Ginting beat compatriot Jonatan Christie, ranked 7th in the world, in two games in front of a raucous crowd.