NILAI: Azizulhasni Awang reclaimed the title of Asia’s sprint king after emerging victorious in the Asian Track Cycling Championships (ACC) at the National Velodrome tonight.

The 35-year-old, who won the title six times – in 2008, 2009, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 – before skipping last year’s edition to recover from open heart surgery, beat Jakarta Nations Cup silver medallist Kaiya Ota of Japan 2-0 (9.924s, 9.828s) in the men’s elite sprint final for a record 11th gold medal overall in the championships.

Earlier in the semifinals, the ‘Pocket Rocketman’, knocked out defending champion Kento Yamasaki of Japan 2-0.

He now has his sights set on a first Asian keirin title in eight years, having last triumphed in his pet event at the 2015 edition in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

Victory tomorrow will see him repeat his two-gold feat in sprint and keirin which he achieved at the 2008 edition in Nara, Japan, where he also claimed the team sprint silver medal.