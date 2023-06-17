JAKARTA: Men’s badminton doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik continued their good run at the Indonesian Open as they marched into the semifinals after beating Japanese pair Akira Koga and Taichi Saito 21-10, 21-15 at Istora Senayan today.

The world No 3 pair took only 41 minutes to settle the quarterfinal affair and will take on home duo Pramudya Kusumawardana and Yeremia Erich Yoche Yacob Rambitan next.

Wooi Yik said they will need to raise their game in the last four as the Indonesians will put up a tough fight.

“It certainly won’t be easy. We won’t get a good result if we are unprepared,” he added.