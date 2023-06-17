The 26-year-old crashed on the road and fell into a ravine on Thursday.

GENEVA: The Bahrain Victorious team of Swiss rider Gino Mader, who died on Thursday after crashing into a ravine, has withdrawn from the remainder of the Tour de Suisse.

The team made the announcement on social media today, two days after Mader’s death during the final descent on Stage 5 of the eight-day race.

“Following the tragic loss of Gino Mader, Team Bahrain Victorious has taken the decision to withdraw from Tour de Suisse,” the team said in a statement on Twitter.

The 26-year-old crashed on the road towards La Punt and fell into a ravine where he was found unresponsive by the race doctor and resuscitated before being air-lifted to hospital.

His death was confirmed later that evening by Bahrain Victorious.

The team participated in Stage 6 yesterday, which was neutralised and held in honour of Mader, with riders completing the shortened route together as a mark of respect.