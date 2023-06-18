JAKARTA: Men’s doubles pair Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik missed out on being crowned Indonesia Open champions after losing to Indian duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in the final.

The world’s third-ranked pair lost 21-17, 21-18 in 43 minutes at the Istora Senayan Stadium today, their first defeat to the Indians in nine meetings.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, who won the World Championship in August, failed to dominate the match while the Indian pair played without any pressure.

“We were not cool enough. Initially, we played well but when they won six consecutive points, we were rattled,” Aaron told reporters after the match.

“We tried our best to win but maybe not today. We were more on the defence and not aggressive enough,” added Wooi Yik.

In last year’s edition, Aaron-Wooi Yik were defeated 18-21, 13-21 by Chinese duo Liu Yuchen and Ou Xuanyi in the semifinals.

Badminton Association of Malaysia doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky praised Aaron-Wooi Yik’s determination despite their defeat today.

“The opportunity to become champions was there but they have to wait a little bit longer,” he said, adding that both players need to be more aggressive and consistent.