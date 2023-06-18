The win keeps his unbeaten record intact as he moves to 23-0.

GOLD COAST: Australian power puncher Tim Tszyu scored a stunning first round knockout over Mexico’s Carlos Ocampo to retain his interim WBO super welterweight title today and set up a shot at undisputed champion Jermell Charlo.

The 28-year-old, son of renowned former world champion Kostya Tszyu, came out with all guns blazing at Australia’s Gold Coast despite needing surgery just weeks ago after a nasty dog bite.

He landed some huge right-handers, and a blistering left hook, to twice put Ocampo on the canvas, with the fight over in just 72 seconds.

Tszyu connected with 14 punches, while the shell-shocked Mexican failed to land a single one.

“I think it was a statement made. America is the land I want to conquer, the land I’m going to next, the big one is coming,” said Tszyu, who earned the interim belt with a savage ninth round stoppage of American Tony Harrison at Sydney in March.

“I’ve got the interim belt, but I’m not satisfied. I want all four. I want the name Charlo on my resume.”

The victory kept Tszyu’s unbeaten record intact as he moved to 23-0 (17 KOs) to position himself as the mandatory challenger for the unified titles.

American Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) hasn’t fought since knocking out Brian Castano in a May 2022 rematch following a disputed draw in their first meeting.

He and Tszyu had been poised to fight in Las Vegas in January but the American’s defence of all four major sanctioning body world crowns was postponed after he broke his left hand.

The pair have been ordered to face off for the WBA, WBC, WBO and IBF super-welterweight belts later this year.

“I’ve copped a lot of adversity coming into this fight and it was just about pushing through. I didn’t think it would be that early, this guy is a warrior,” Tszyu said.

Tszyu came into the fight despite undergoing emergency surgery for a gaping wound on his right arm just three weeks ago that needed 26 stitches.

But he showed no lingering issues with his movement or punching power to send Charlo a message.

On the undercard, rising Australian prospect Sam Goodman beat American Ra’eese Aleem on a split decision in an IBF super bantamweight world title elimination match.

It put him in line for a clash with Filipino Marlon Tapales – the WBA/IBF champion – with scores of 117-111 and 116-112 in his favour and the third judge giving it to Aleem 122-116.