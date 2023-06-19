The coach was alluding to the French forward’s hopes of joining Real Madrid.

BARCELONA: Pep Guardiola indicated Manchester City would not move for Paris St Germain forward Kylian Mbappe.

“You know where he wants to go,” said the City coach at a golf tournament in Spain on Monday, alluding to Spanish side Real Madrid.

The PSG forward has a contract until 2024 but has told his club he will not extend it, and also plans to stay for one more season, meaning he can leave for free next summer.

Mbappe, 24, turned down Madrid to stay with PSG when Los Blancos tried to sign him last summer.

Guardiola, speaking at the Legends Trophy tournament in Emporda, in his native Catalonia, also said City were battling with his former side Barcelona over midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

The German midfielder is out of contract with City and Guardiola wants him to stay, but Barcelona are trying to lure him to La Liga.

“I know that Barcelona are interested – and City are too,” said Guardiola, whose side won a historic treble of the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup last season.

“I hope he stays with us. If he goes to Barca it would be an extraordinary signing. We’re fighting for him to stay.

“I know that Barca want him, that Xavi has called him many times. If he signs for Barca, I’ll tell him that he will have a great time there.”