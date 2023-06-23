The Spain international’s previous deal was set to expire next week.

MADRID: Real Madrid have renewed midfielder Dani Ceballos’ contract until June 2027, the Spanish side said today.

“Ceballos has defended Madrid’s shirt in 120 games across four seasons, in which he has won 11 trophies,” said Real in a statement.

Ceballos follows midfielder Toni Kroos and defender Nacho Fernandez in extending his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real have a host of midfield options after the signing of Jude Bellingham, while veteran Luka Modric is also poised to stay, with Spanish reports saying he will agree an extension next week.