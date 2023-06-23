BERLIN: Olympic gold medallist Alexander Zverev is through to the semifinals of the Wimbledon warm-up Halle Open, after defeating Chilean Nicolas Jarry today.

The 26-year-old German, who made it to the semifinals of this year’s French Open, defeated Jarry in straight sets 7-5, 6-3.

Zverev will play in the semis for the third time.

The German previously made it to the final of the Halle tournament in 2016 and 2017, losing to 10-time winner Roger Federer on both occasions.

Zverev will meet Kazakh Alexander Bublik in the semifinals tomorrow.