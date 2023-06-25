ASSEN: Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez on Sunday said he will miss the Dutch Grand Prix after failing to recover from injuries suffered at last weekend’s German Grand Prix.

The 30-year-old Spaniard pulled out of the German Grand Prix after crashing five times before the race at the Sachsenring – a track where he has won eight times in his MotoGP career.

The Honda rider has yet to finish a race this season and languishes in 19th place in the standings, in a season so far dominated by Ducati.

“I have not arrived at Assen (racetrack) at 100% physically. In addition to the sprain and the finger fracture, there is a fractured rib that has been causing me a lot of pain,” Marquez said in a statement.

“I woke up this morning with a lot of pain and, after a check-up, we have decided together with the medical team, not to race today to prevent it from getting worse and be able to recover in the following weeks.”