The national mixed doubles pair smash their way to a second World Tour title.

KUALA LUMPUR: National mixed doubles pair, Chen Tang Jie-Toh Ee Wei smashed their way to a second World Tour title after they were crowned as the Taipei Open 2023 champions, today.

The fourth seeds pair denied a chance for Taiwanese duo, Chiu Hsiang Chieh-Lin Xiao Min to clinch the Super 300 title at their home ground, 21-12, 21-8, in a one-sided affair final match that lasted 30 minutes at the Tian-mu Arena, University of Taipei.

A series of unforced errors gave the advantage for Tang Jie-Ee Wei to enjoy a five-point margin lead at 11-6 and were in complete control after the first interval to take a pretty comfortable lead in the opening set, 21-12.

The world No 19 duo got off to an excellent start in the second game as they raced to a 5-0 lead and overwhelmed Hsiang Chieh-Xiao Min, ranked 50th best in the world, with their sublime attacking display to seal the title, 21-8.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei, who formed a partnership late last year, showed great promise as they took nearly two months to taste their first success when they bagged the Iran International Challenge 2023 title, beating compatriots Hoo Pang Rong-Teoh Mei Xing 21-19, 21-15, early February.

The Malaysians then secured their maiden World Tour title at the Orleans Masters 2023 in France as they trounced another Taiwanese pair, Ye Hong Wei-Lee Chia Hsin, 21-19, 21-17, last April.

Today’s victory saw Tang Jie-Ee Wei end a19-year-drought for Malaysia’s mixed doubles pair to step onto the podium after Koo Kien Keat-Wong Pei Tty last won it for the country in the 2004 edition.

Tang Jie-Ee Wei pocketed US$16,590 (RM77,5620) following their great win today while the runners-up, Hsiang Chieh-Xiao Min, took home US$7,980 (RM37,308).

Another Malaysian pair and fifth seeds, Man Wei Chong-Tee Kai Wun are set to defend their title against second seeds, Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han, of Taiwan, in the men’s doubles final, to be held later today.